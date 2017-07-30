President and captain put on two Stableford competitions

Have your say

Keith Hussey came out on top at a tightly-contested President’s Day Men’s Stableford competition at Diss Golf Club on July 15.

Scoring was very close throughout the competition, with Hussey coming in with a total of 41 Stableford points.

In second place on countback was Nathan Doe with 40 points, followed by Adrian Izod — also on 40 points.

Eight days later, captain Paul Wright put on a Stableford tournament of his own to raise money for EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices).

The Men’s section was won by Simon Palmer with 42 points, while a return of 43 points saw Luke Green crowned the overall champion.

Katharine Allen was first in the Ladies’ group with 38 points, followed by Barbara Millier with 37 points.

An auction followed the event, with a total of approximately £450 being raise for Wright’s charity.