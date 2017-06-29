Podium spot for youngster surpasses his own hopes

Sudbury karting ace Jack Dann says finishing on the podium at the recent LGM Championship was a bit of a surprise.

The 13-year-old held off the challenge of Archie Strong to land third spot in the race, which was held at Hunts Kart Racing Club (HKRC), in Kimbolton, earlier this month.

Dann was a guest rider in his Junior TKM class for the LGM meeting, which is a competition for Iame karts and tours around the country.

After starting sixth on the grid for the race, the teenager made up three places to propel himself into a position on the podium, and finished ahead of Strong by 0.06 of a second to hold on to third spot.

“I was really happy to get on the podium,” he said. “I was hoping for a top 10 finish, but to be in the top three, I was really happy.

“I wasn’t really expecting it. I was sixth on the grid, and then on the last lap I had to defend a lot to keep third place. It’s my first MSA (Motor Sports Association) podium too.”

Dann is in his first year competing on the Junior TKM circuit, after progressing from racing in the Cadet class, and last month he took to the track for the first time without Novice MSA plates.

The youngster clinched fifth place in the annual East Anglian Trophy in his first outing without Novice plates, before the podium finish followed this month.

Dann has made an impressive transition into his new class, with his recent race in Kimbolton also seeing him post the second fastest lap time.

“This is my first year racing in Junior TKM,” he said. “I was in the cadets last year and then I reached the age limit, so I had to move up to Junior TKM.

“I prefer it (in Junior TKM) because it’s a lot more faster and it’s a bigger challenge.

“There’s a speed difference and I find you need to be stronger too.”

Dann is set to return to the track for round six of the HKRC Club Championship early next month.

The Sudbury-based racer points to Formula One title challenger Lewis Hamilton, former World Touring Car Championship (WTCC) winner Rob Huff, and fellow WTCC driver Tom Chilton as his inspirations.

But to increase his opportunities on the track, and help with the cost of running his kart, Dann is hoping to attract more sponsors to help support him.

“Everything costs a lot of money and sponsorship really helps,” he said.

“If I could get some more sponsors it would help me go from maybe two meetings a month to three, which would help me to get more experience and try out different tracks.”

n To find out more about sponsoring Jack, email mertz1@outlook.com