Oscar takes two hours off personal best

Oscar Keep, taking part in his fifth Dunwich Dynamo bike ride, knocked two hours off his previous best time over the 110-mile route.

Twelve-year old Oscar, a member of Cycle Club Sudbury, first attempted the overnight London to Dunwich ride when he was six, completing half the route then.

This year saw his second full ride, which took him eight and a half hours. Oscar set off with father Simon from Epping around 8pm.

“My favourite part of the Dunwich Dynamo ride is seeing the amazing sunsets and sunrises, and I just really love cycling,” said Oscar.

“The hardest part is getting up the hills, but I am getting used to that now.

“Because the ride runs through the night I sometimes want to fall asleep.

“I really enjoy the ride, although I am usually the only child taking part, and it would be cool if more younger people joined in, even if they just tried a few miles.”