No home reward for Ladies II

EAST WOMEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION 4NW(S)

Sudbury II 0 Royston 2

Sudbury Ladies II put in arguably their strongest performance of the season at home to Royston but came away with nothing as they went down to only their second defeat of the season.

The team, who now lie in third place in the table, started off strong with centre midfield duo Emma Barter and Maria Risley creating some good chances but the forwards struggled to find a way past a strong opposition goalkeeper.

Royston battled hard, causing Sudbury ‘keeper Ele Brebner to make some incredible saves to keep them in the game.

The second half saw chances at both ends, but it was Royston who managed to find a way through, scoring two unanswered goals.

n Elsewhere, Ladies I are level on points with Blueharts at the top of Division 2SW after a 1-0 success at home to Wapping II.

n Sudbury Men’s I were unable to make it three straight wins and keep up the pressure on the leaders in East Men’s League Division One, having to settle for a 1-1 draw at mid-table Old Southendians.

In a cagey opening, Sudbury fell behind after their opponents broke through down their right wing and tapped in at the back post.

An injury to a home team player sparked something of a melee, and Sudbury were unfortunate to be reduced to 10 men for the rest of the game and the short corner reversed to a 16-yard hit.

The visitors shrugged off their disappointment and scored a scrappy equaliser a few minutes later via Dan Birch.

Man of the match went to Will Chrystal for his tireless efforts in attack and defending from the front.

Sudbury will be disappointed by their performance but can take heart from their resolve which saw a point rescued at the end.

n Sudbury Men’s IV travelled to a strong Ipswich IV in Division 6NE with a bare XI, doing well to record a 0-0 draw.

n Sudbury Under-16 Boys played out a high-scoring game at home to Colchester but ended up losing 4-3.

After the visitors opened the scoring, Sudbury took a 2-1 lead into the break after goals by captain Charlie Carter and Sam Hoyle.

Two goals in quick succession turned the scoreline around before an outstanding solo goal by James Preedy, before Colchester scored again.