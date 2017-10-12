No fixture means welcome break for players

Ben Scully is giving his Sudbury players a welcome break, although he will not be taking things easy at the weekend as he is on international duty with Norway, writes Ken Watkins.

Sudbury have no first team rugby fixture on Saturday, and head coach Scully feels his players have earned the rest. They are not training tonight.

“We have worked them hard, almost non-stop since the summer, and they are being taxed physically and mentally,” said Scully.

“It’s well needed, it will do them good, and they will come back next week ready for action.”

Sudbury go into the break on the back of a 50-7 victory at Old Cooperians last Saturday (report page 92), a positive performance that pleased Scully.

“We imposed our game plan and our style from the start,” he said, “and when we do that it goes our way. From minute one we dictated play.

“It could have been more, the second half was scrappy, but it sets down a marker for other teams.”

In five games so far, three won, Sudbury have scored 262 points and conceded 97.

Only unbeaten London League Division 2NW leaders Rochford have scored more and conceded fewer — 307 for, 63 against.

“We know what Rochford are going to do this season,” said Scully, “but we will keep chasing.”

n Scully, who is also Norway’s head coach, is due to fly out today to prepare his players for their match against Finland on Saturday.