Morland still doing Halstead club proud

Halstead and District Motorcycle Club motocross riders have had a successful year, with Jason Morland finishing second overall in the Eastern Championship to prove he can still mix it with the young guns on a two stroke.

Halstead rider Brad Tomlin, while fighting tooth and nail with the eventual 2016 champion, Luke Parker, suffered an injury and his hopes were diminished, but he still finished third overall.

In the Junior Intermediate Championship, Halstead club member Ashley Campbell finished a creditable seventh overall.

Morland also competed in the Eastern Enduro Solo Championship, where he was the series overall winner in a closely-fought battle with Sudbury stalwart Jamie Roper which went down to the wire at the last meeting.

The two-man Enduro Championship saw Halstead pair Brendan Mayers and Joe Marsh finish sixth overall.

Lewis Tombs rode at the GH Motorcycles British Enduro Championship held at Thetford Forest, organised by Diss MCC, and finished 13th in the Championship Class.

Moving on to 2017, the club has the use of the motocross circuit at Little Loveney Hall, Wakes Colne, despite new owners acquiring it.

Dates are yet to be issued, but currently there are three meetings, starting with round one of the Eastern Championship at Little Loveney Hall, on April 16. The Richard Fitch Trophy memorial meeting has been put back to July.

In September, the club welcomes the top ever-popular British sidecar boys and girls to their home venue.

At the club’s annual meeting, two new members were elected to the committee, these being the evergreen Morland and Geoffrey Brace.