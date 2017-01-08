More titles for TGS’ karting star Herbert

Ace karting youngster Max Herbert has continued his fine form in the sport after picking up more silverware.

Max, a Year 8 student from Thomas Gainsborough School, recently landed the BMKC summer championship to go alongside the Trent Valley Kart Club Rookie title.

The BMKC title was clinched in the recent Honda Cadet class at Bayford Meadows, where Max took the lead on the final lap, holding his nerve and demonstrating skill, tenacity and patience to win the race.

His successes in 2016 come off the back of an equally triumphant 2015 which saw 12-year-old Max being awarded the EPKC Honda Cadet Champion, Ellough Park Karting Champion and the Martin Dobson Young Driver of the Year.

Jo Arrow, teacher at Thomas Gainsborough School, said: “Max is a talented, humble and dedicated young driver, who is very well liked and supported by those who know him, as well as those who simply watch him race.

“Everyone at the school wishes Max every success for his future races and continues to enjoy supporting him in his endeavours.”