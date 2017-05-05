Meyers and Mitchell pip rivals to first spot

Halstead’s Brendon Meyers and his Woodbridge partner Sam Mitchell got revenge over Sudbury’s Jamie and Rick Roper in the second round of the Dave Barkshire Motorcycles Two Man Enduro Championship on Sunday.

Mitchell used his Woodbridge club’s home course to good effect as Meyers and himself dropped the least amount of penalty points (1 lap) after four hours of red hot racing left the top three teams inseparable, having all completed 45 laps.

RUNNERS-UP: Rick Roper, teamed with Jamie Roper, narrowly missed out on another first place. Picture: Anthony Ridge

It meant the duo avenged their slim defeat to the Ropers in round one, with the Sudbury team having incurred a 1.33 lap penalty this time around, while Lowesfot pairing Lewis Bond and Ben Cole came third with 2.33 laps penalty.

Not far behind the top three were Harvey Mutten/Toby Morley (Woodbridge), Adam Ranson (Diss)/Ed Pooley (Stowmarket) 5th, Will Kerry (Woodbridge)/Chris Hockey (Sudbury) 6th, Craig Roper/George Eustace (Sudbury) 7th and Ross Taylor (Diss)/Michael Ridge (Stowmarket) 8th.

The Expert Class was also closely contested with Richard Walters/Kevin Green (Sudbury) completing most laps, namely 42. However, with a four-lap time penalty it pushed them down to 8th place.

The next five teams all completed 41 laps and when time penalties were deducted, four teams were on equal net laps so it was down to best lap times on the day.

Chris Wright (Diss) and Dan Willis (Stowmarket) were declared the winners with a time of five minutes 11.61 seconds with Kevin Palmer (Diss)/Ben Grice (Lowestoft) 2nd — nearly four seconds behind.

Third place went to Tom Sargent (Bury St Edmunds)/Mark Chapman (Diss) 10 seconds behind the winners, while Alex Barkshire (Diss)/Danny Wright (Norwich) had to be content with 4th place, a further 16 seconds behind.

Although on 41 laps, Harry Clark (Sudbury) replacing the injured Joe Marsh and Mark Mitchell (Halstead), had to be content with 5th place as they incurred more time penalties.

There no stopping Ben Marsh (Halstead)/Will Nice (Bury St Edmunds) in the Clubman Class as they clinched the win on 38.50 laps and in 2nd place were Luke Cain/George Wolfe)TBEC), 3rd Andrew Peek/Mark Grimmer (Norwich), 4th Dan and Paul Hunt (Diss) and 5th Aaron Barkshire/Kyle Betts (Diss).

The unofficial positions after two rounds have the Roper Brothers and Mayers/Mitchell tied in first place on 37 points in the Championship Class, while Palmer/Grice have a 13 point advantage over Wright/Barkshire in the Expert Class. Also tied in the Clubman Class are the Hunt Brothers and Marsh/Nice both on 37 points.

Round three is in August, but before then there are four rounds of the Solo Championship to come.