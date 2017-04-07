Men’s first team crowned champions

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE DIVISION TWO NORTH

Ipswich East Suffolk II 3 Sudbury 2

Sudbury men’s first team have been crowned champions of East Men’s League Division Two North this season.

Despite finishing their campaign with a 3-2 defeat away to Ipswich East Suffolk II in their last fixture on Saturday, Sudbury ended the season on top, ahead of Cambridge Nomads on goal difference.

n Elsewhere, Sudbury Men’s II avoided relegation from Division Three North East on goal difference.

The team’s season culminated with a 3-1 defeat at home to Ipswich East Suffolk III on Saturday, but they finished in ninth place, two places above the drop zone, by virtue of a superior goal difference.

n Sudbury III did not have similar fortune, though, finishing second from bottom and being relegated from Division Five North East.

The thirds (see team picture on page 84) will, however, have a club derby to look forward to in Division Six North East next season.

n Sudbury IV ended their Division Six North East campaign with a narrow 4-3 defeat at home to champions Ipswich East Suffolk V on Saturday, a result which meant they finished sixth in the table.

n Sudbury Ladies first team have been relegated from East Women’s League Division One South, after finishing in the last relegation spot in ninth.

The team did end the season on a high, though, thrashing bottom side Brom & Becks II 5-0 in their final game of the season at the weekend.

n Sudbury Ladies II finished in fifth place in the Suffolk Ladies League Premier Division.

The ladies, who recorded a 4-3 win away at Castaway Ladies on Saturday, have one unfulfilled fixture, but it is currently not scheduled to be played and the result would have no affect on the table.

n Sudbury Ladies III secured third place in Division One and ended the season in good form on a five-match unbeaten run.