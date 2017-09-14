Lily May aims for Curtis Cup selection

Lily May Humphreys heads into her last two events of an already stellar campaign looking to nail on her place in next year’s Curtis Cup team, writes Russell Claydon.

Only the top four Great Britain and Ireland players on the World Amateur Golf Ranking gain automatic selection for the prestigious biennial match with the USA, which is the pinnacle of the amateur game.

Stoke-by-Nayland-trained Humphreys has eyes on making next year’s team before turning professional in a few year’s time.

A fairytale summer, which has seen her become the youngest ever winner of the English Women’s Championship, lift the highly prestigious Girls’ British Amateur Championship and become the first English player to be crowned the girls’ individual European Young Master, has seen her rise to number four in the world.

But further success, at the World Junior Girls’ Championship with England at the Marshes Golf Club, Ottawa, Canada, from September 24-29 and in The Telegraph Vitality Junior Golf Championship 2017, hosted by Quinto do Lago, in November, would seal her spot.