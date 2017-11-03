Ladies’ seconds hit double figures

A brilliant team performance saw Sudbury Ladies II romp to a 12-0 victory at Wisbech.

Following the defeat at Newmarket last weekend, the visitors bounced back in some style in East Women’s League Division Four North West (South).

L Chiang, T Dawson, K Vickers, R Risley and D Newton all slotted past the home goalkeeper for a 5-0 lead at the break.

Sudbury’s performance went from strength to strength in the second period as they fired in a further seven goals.

n Sudbury Men’s I are now level on points with Division One leaders East London after their latest victory, 4-1 at home to Long Sutton.

The visitors went ahead via a deflected shot but Sudbury levelled through Dean Hodgson, after he stole the ball from the goalkeeper’s pads.

Will Crystal struck twice in the second half before Alex Hunnable’s late strike.

Meanwhile, a goal in each half from Phil Bonner proved enough for Sudbury Men’s III to extend their winning start to the season to four matches in Division Six North East (South) with a 2-0 win at Newmarket III.

Conversion of the numerous short corners would have more accurately reflected Sudbury’s dominance.

And in further hockey news, playing a home game at Old Buckenham Hall, due to some concerns over the availability of the rejuvenated TGS Pitch, Sudbury Men’s IV claimed a well-deserved 2-1 victory over Harleston Magpies V.

From their first penalty corner, Nick Knight scored with a mightily struck shot.

With 10 minutes left a well-worked piece of play saw Harleston grab an equaliser.

But Sudbury were not done there and Tom Cousins went on a skilful run through the Harleston defence before seeing his effort ricochet off the ‘keeper and into the net.