Ladies go clear at the top

Sudbury Ladies I won 2-1 away at West Herts II to go clear at the top of the East Women’s League Division Two South West.

After going a goal down, an inspired team-talk got them firing again and second-half goals came from Kirsty Batch and Becky Spooner, with Hannah Treagust claiming player of the match.

Elsewhere, Sudbury II managed to hold on to a three-goal lead at the break to win 3-2 (Mandy Coleman & Lily Chiang (2)) at Cambridge Nomads II in Division 4NW(S).