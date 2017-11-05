Joggers travel far and wide

Sudbury Joggers had another fantastic weekend as many runners travelled far and wide to run.

There were 21 members in Bury St Edmunds to run in the Bury Running Festival, taking on either the 10K, half marathon or full marathon.

Andy Buck was first home in the 10k in a time of 36 minutes, Steve Jeggo 41, Ruth Cowlin 47, Emma Ruane 48, Lyndon Collier 54, Sarah Jeggo 55, Vicki Dack 1.01, Ann Alexander one hour and one minute, Tanya Bowers 1.02, Claire Rooke 1.02 and Sue Moye 1.03.

Todd Lewis was first home in the half marathon in a time of 1.31, followed by Steve Clarke 1.39. Jimmy Secker ran his first half marathon in a time of 1.41, Shelia Buck 2.18, Sharon Breward (personal best) 2.22, Hannah St Ledger 2.26 and Michelle Holland and Jules Cooper were back in 2.40.

Kallum Breward was first home in the marathon in an impressive time of 3hrs 34mins — only a minute away from his personal best. Dee St Ledger followed him home in a time of 4.19. Both had run the Chelmsford Marathon last weekend.

Gin Lawson travelled to Wales to complete the Snowdonia Marathon in a time of 5.13, an excellent time despite running 100 miles last week.

Leading the way home for those who travelled to Bishop’s Stortford for the 30 mile race was Gary Godfrey in a time of 4.39, followed by Mark Salisbury 5.08. Sarah Pennock and Rebecca Evans finished in 5.31.

Jim Comber and Sam Cooper travelled to Blackwater to take on the trail narrative marathon, both finishing in a time of 5.35.

Dan Smith, also of Halstead Road Runners, completed his 100th marathon at the event (see page 68).