Joggers duo both pass the test

Sudbury Joggers duo Clive Davey and Jim Coomber competed in their biggest running challenge to date when they took part in the West Country Ultra 100-mile race.

The pair started the race in Taunton and ran throughout the day and night to complete the 100-mile route, finishing in an impressive time of 31 hours.

The route took them from Taunton to Minehead, then across Exmoor National Park before climbing Dunkery Hill, the highest point in Somerset.

Fellow Jogger, Steve Clark recently took part in the Ironman Lanzarote, while Jimmy Secker ran the Wimpole 10k.

n A great day out was had by members of the Joggers on Sunday at the fourth Stour Valley Marathon.

The event started and finished in Nayland, taking in a scenic tour around the Suffolk countryside.

Despite the heat, all but one of the Joggers completed the course, with Kallum Breward leading the men home in a time of four hours 30 minutes.

Breward was followed by Mark Salisbury, Clive Davey, Jim Comber, Kev Stagg, Dan Smith and Carl Cooper.

Dee St Ledger (5:27) led the ladies home and was followed by Sam Cooper, Sarah Pennock, Lisa Dalton, Zoe Battel and Jules Cooper.

Elsewhere, two Joggers completed a half and quarter marathon at the Flaming June Marathon event.

Jason Smith completed the half marathon in 1:44, while Anna Marie Whatling finished the quarter marathon in a time of 56 minutes and 27 seconds.