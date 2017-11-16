Humphreys stars in another high-scoring Sudbury win

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

NORTH EAST

Woodford 12

Sudbury 56

Colin Humphreys ensured Sudbury were able to top 50 points for the third straight game, with eight kicks out of eight, in East London on Saturday.

Sudbury racked up their sixth straight win, and while it seems churlish to criticise their performances, at times coach Ben Scully’s side took their eye off the ball by giving away too many penalties and allowing Woodford a chance to get back in the game.

Both teams started at pace and for the first 20 minutes Woodford were able to match Sudbury in most areas of play.

Shaun Smith scored after seven minutes when Sudbury threw the ball wide after a penalty lineout in the Woods’ 22.

After 20 minutes Sudbury started to take control and good handling led to more fluid moves, with Jonny Taylor scoring on the half hour.

Sudbury defended well when the home side did venture into the Blues’ half, but rarely penetrating beyond the 22.

Henry Cowling was next on the scoresheet before Jack Dachtler went under the posts.

Both tries were a result of good ball handling in the loose, and provided Sudbury with the bonus point before half-time.

Woodford scored themselves just before the end of the first period when they rolled the maul over the line following a lineout, which came against the run of play.

Buoyed by this, the hosts threw everything at the Sudbury defence for the first 10 minutes of the second half, and although the defence held firm, Sudbury did not help themselves by giving away several penalties during this time.

Chris Whybrow and Smith scored from moves in the Woodford half and then Austin Beckett did so with a solo run from his own 22.

Woodford then got into the Sudbury red zone and had two failed attempts via their forwards before they let their backs have a go, and a wide pass found the gap with half an hour played.

Jack Dachtler dominated the lineouts in the second period, disrupting the home side put-in and enabling Sudbury to move the ball away into space, preventing any more forwards moves.

A deft cross-field kick allowed Smith to sprint down the right wing to collect the ball and run in behind the posts for his hat-trick on the final whistle to complete a good win.

The league takes a break this weekend as the Autmun Internationals continue, with Sudbury (3rd) returning to action at home to Harlow a week on Saturday (2.30pm).