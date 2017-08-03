Humphreys makes history in Europe

She became one of the youngest winners of the English Women’s Amateur Championship last month, but Lily May Humphreys didn’t stop there.

The 15-year-old has further added to her fast expanding trophy cabinet, as she became the first English player to be crowned the girls’ individual European Young Master.

Her victory also led the way for national team success as well, as Annabell Fuller, Conor Gough and Barclay Brown joined her in becoming golf’s European Young Masters in the Nations’ Cup.

The three best out of four results of each day count for the team event, which was eventually won by England.

It is the nation’s first team victory since 2013. They finished on 12-under, beating Norway by five shots, while Italy took third place, two shots further back.

Humphreys’ double success at the event last week at Oslo Golf Club, Norway, books her a place in the Asia-Pacific Junior Championship in Hong Kong at the end of August.

The 15-year-old, a member of Stoke by Nayland Golf Club, was two-under for the championship and won by a stroke after returning one-under 71 in the final round. Last year she took bronze in the championship, but was able to upgrade it to gold this year.

She said: “I really wanted to win this after last year and it feels really good.”

Humphreys is enjoying terrific form, having just become one of the youngest-ever winners of the English Women’s Amateur Championship.

She started the final round one shot off the lead and quickly staked her claim for the title with birdies on the second and third.

But on the fourth she double bogeyed before dropping another shot on the fifth.

“I just got on with it afterwards and recovered pretty well,” said Humphreys.

She played the remaining holes in two-under par, helped by holing a couple of long putts.

She wasn’t sure of the scores when she came off the course but as soon as she was certain she’d secured the title, she ran off to support Gough.

“The team win is a big bonus. The four of us get on really well and this is really good,” she added.

Fuller, 15 from Roehampton in Surrey, was third in the Girls’ Championship, closing with four-under 68, the best score of the final round, to finish on level par.

In the Boys’ Championship, Gough, from Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, finished seventh on five-under, while Brown (Hallamshire, Yorkshire) was 14th on one-over, also finishing with four-under-par 68.

Their play underlines England’s current dominance in Europe, as they add their titles to the European Amateur Championship won at the start of the month and the European women’s team title.

Sue Over, joint team manager with her husband, Nick, said: “The team has been amazing, we are so proud of them. Today they just went out for it and it was fantastic.”

Fuller’s final round included five birdies and just one dropped shot. Gough was level par while Brown mirrored Fuller with five birdies and a bogey in his 68.