Humphreys continues rise with yet another victory

“This is the best I’ve ever played to win a tournament,” declared Lily May Humphreys after she won the Girls’ British Open Amateur Championship at Enville on Saturday.

The Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Club member defeated Emilie Overas 7&5 in the 18-hole final to seal the biggest win of her amateur career in Stourbridge this past weekend.

Following her triumph, the 15-year-old has earned an exemption into Final Qualifying for the Ricoh Women’s British Open next year and will aim to secure a place in the starting field at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

“It feels so good,” the teenager said. “I played so well this afternoon and didn’t miss a putt.

“I was six-under-par through 13 holes so I guess that’s pretty difficult to beat.

“I didn’t feel the pressure, I just went out to play my best.

“This win means so much. I have so much confidence after this win and can’t wait to get my hands on the trophy.

“We had lots of fantastic support too, it couldn’t have been much better.

Humphreys surged into the lead on the par five first after a birdie four secured the hole and the 2017 European Young Masters champion was soon 2up on her opponent after Overas could only manage a double-bogey on the short par three second.

The England youth international, who helped her country reclaim the Girls’ Home Internationals earlier this month, extended her advantage to three holes after an excellent birdie on the third, before taking a firm grip of the match at 4up after the Norwegian made a bogey on the fourth to lose another hole.

The blistering start made by Humphreys to win four consecutive holes eventually ran out of steam after the pair halved both the fifth and sixth, before Overas made small inroads into reducing the deficit by bouncing back to win the seventh with a birdie three.

The fightback was short-lived, though, as Humphreys responded in kind by birdying the eighth to restore the lead back to four holes and laid one hand on the trophy after rolling in a birdie on the par five 10th to move 5up.

Overas conceded on the 11th to widen the gap to six holes before the duo both made birdies on the 12th to halve the hole.

Humphreys closed out the match on the 13th after Overas conceded the hole, sealing a memorable win.