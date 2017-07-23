Hot-shot trio’s county treble

Newton Green Golf Club made it a remarkable hat-trick of wins in the Suffolk Junior Team Championship after beating Ipswich in the final.

It means the team go forward to represent the county in the National County Team Championships for the third consecutive year, which this year will be played at Woodhall Spa, the headquarters of England Golf, on August 14 and 15.

Newton took on their toughest final opponents to date when they faced the powerful Ipswich Golf Club at Bury St Edmunds, but they came home by a single shot in a high-quality encounter.

The dramatic win by 108-107 Stableford points was sealed in the final game on the last green. Had Ollie Page (seven handicap) not sunk his five-foot putt on the 18th against Ryan Goodizi (nine), the match would have gone into a play-off.

But Page, who earlier fought off a dazzling array of shots by Goodizi, who returned figures five below his handicap, won the last hole with a birdie.

Both players were in trouble with their third shots, leaving them 80 yards from the hole. But Goodizi came expertly out of a bunker and Page flew over a tree to finish close to the pin.

The Ipswich player missed his putt and Page put Newton’s name on the trophy.

Page had scored 34 to his opponent’s 41 points.

In the other matches, Ipswich scratch player Habebul Islam scored an impressive 38 points, but was closely chased by Newton four-handicapper Harvey Watts on 36.

In the middle match, Newton’s Ben Tatum (five) was too strong for his opposite number Will Garland (11) winning 38-28.

n Great Cornard’s Alice Barlow faced a battle to make the cut in the English Women’s Amateur Championship at Lindrick Golf Club yesterday.

Barlow, who finished well clear of the field in the recent Newton Green Golf Club Ladies’ Championship, finished her first round on Tuesday 11 shots over par, and was tied 66th going into the second day yesterday.

In the handicap event at Newton Green, Rebecca Evans returned scores of 88 and 80 off a handicap of 19, which saw it cut to 16 by the end of the day. Her nett 130 left her one shot ahead of Barlow.