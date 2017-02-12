Hard-working East is the golden girl

Sudbury ABC’s Ruby East returned from the Golden Girl Box Cup in Boras, Sweden, on Sunday with a gold medal for her efforts.

East flew out last Thursday with Hannah Mortimer, of Rayne Boxing Club, and Jack Deer, head coach at Rayne.

The Golden Girl Box Cup is the biggest all-female event in Europe, with more than 280 female boxers competing over the three days.

East was in the junior under-50kg category, while Mortimer was in the under-54kg.

East was given a bye to the semi-finals on Saturday to face a boxer from Denmark, but much to the Sudbury boxer’s frustrations, her opponent failed to make weight, giving East a bye straight through to the final.

In the other semi-final, Maria Simonsen, of Finland, beat her opponent from Dublin to set up a final clash on Sunday.

East was going to be up against it, as the Finn was a very tall, counter-puncher who had put on a good display to move past the very busy Irish girl in the semi-finals.

Right from the bell, East found the range and was able to draw leads from her opponent and counter her with solid, straight shots to the head and body.

It was a battle of skill as to which girl could out wit the other, and in the second Simonsen had more success in a very close round, meaning East needed to make sure the third round was hers.

And she did make sure of it by landing some very solid back hand counter and left hook combinations to take the round and the victory via the judges’ verdict.

n Sudbury ABC will be hosting a show on February 19 at Sudbury Rugby Club.

The show will feature the Suffolk round of the Junior ABA’s in which Jack Wiffen, Jack Carrington and East will all be entered.

Jack Sumner and Terry Clark will both be back in action, while Chris Offord will make his debut at light heavyweight, as around 15 Sudbury boxers get set to compete.