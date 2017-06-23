Halstead’s Tombs keeps eighth spot

Lewis Tombs maintained eighth place in the Maxxis ACU MX2 British Motocross Championship as the season resumed in Northern Ireland at the weekend.

The Halstead and District Motorcycle Club rider was looking to make ground on those above him in the standings in a bid to push towards the top five.

However, 10th and 11th place finishes in the two races held at the Desertmartin track saw the Lings Husqvarna-sponsored racer drop further behind the leaders.

Tombs’ weekend got off to a disappointing start as he finished qualifying down in 25th place, with his best time of one minute and 50.371 seconds, from his nine completed laps, bettering nine other competitors.

Despite suffering a set back in qualifying, Tombs was able to dust himself down for the first of two races, rushing through the field to eventually finish in 10th place.

The first race was won by Martin Barr in a time of 30 minutes and 35.278 seconds, with Michael Eccles nine seconds adrift in second and championship leader Ben Watson just over 12 seconds behind in third.

The second race saw Tombs come home one place lower in 11th spot, enough to give him a total of 21 points from his efforts on the day.

Watson strengthened his position at the top of the standings by winning the second race, completing 15 laps in a time of 29 minutes and 16.348 seconds.

Race one winner Barr cemented himself into second place in the standings as he finished almost 10 seconds behind Watson as the runner-up, while Eccles continued his good weekend with another podium finish, taking third place in the final race.

Tombs’ 21-point haul was bettered by all but two of the seven riders above him in the standings, meaning he now trails Mel Pocock, in fifth place, by 28 points.

The championship continues at Blaxhall Circuit, in Woodbridge, on July 16.