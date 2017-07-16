Halstead’s Tombs is keen to improve

Lewis Tombs will be hoping to improve on his position in the championship standings when the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship, supported by Pro Clean, resumes this weekend.

The Halstead and District Motorcycle Club rider heads into the sixth round of the season at Blaxhall Circuit, near Woodbridge, in eighth place in the MX2 standings.

In the most recent round of the championship, which was held in Northern Ireland last month, Tombs managed 10th and 11th place finishes in the two races.

Tombs, who is eyeing up a top-five finish this season, picked up 21 points that weekend, a haul bettered by all but two of the seven riders above him in the standings, which means he now trails Mel Pocock, in fifth place, by 28 points.

The action at Blaxhall Circuit takes place this Sunday at 9am, with practice and qualifying, as 120 riders compete throughout the day.

The race programme features two 25 minute, plus two lap motos, for the MX1 and MX2 classes, and two supporting championship races which complete the packed schedule.

Along with Tombs, a host of other local top riders, including Elliott Banks-Browne, Luke Benstead, Shaun Southate, George Grigg-Pettitt, Luke Parker, Declan Whittle, Tom Grimshaw and Ben Clark will all be in action and are sure to give the crowd plenty to cheer about during the day as they all battle for top honours.

The MX2 class has produced some of the most exciting racing so far this season, with a number of new youngsters coming to the forefront of the action.

Ben Watson currently leads the championship ahead of Irish rider Martin Barr and Estonian Harri Kullas in second and third, while Tombs will be looking to finish inside the top five in both races.

Admission prices are £20 for adults and £5 for children under 15. Children under five go for free while family tickets are available for £45.