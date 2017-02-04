Halstead Road Runners in action on Hampstead Heath

A brave trio of Halstead Road Runners took on the Southern Cross Country Championships in Hampstead Heath on Saturday.

More than a thousand men from across the south of England participated in the famously muddy and hilly nine-mile race, with Wesley Atkins (522nd) and Richard Candler (719th) representing the Road Runners.

The ladies raced in the same testing conditions over five miles, with Sarah Frost (545th) the sole female representative for Halstead.

On Sunday, the Road Runners were out in force at the 53-12 League cross country fixture at Writtle College.

Atkins (55th) was the fastest of the Halstead contingent, with Sam Wolton (85th) posting his best finishing position of the season.

Chairman Paul Hinsley (96th) and Simon King (115th) were also among the scoring men for the Road Runners.

Ian Chandler (124th), Andy Carter (128th), Dan Hollinshead (130th), John Warne (151st), Richard Tiller (155th) and Chris Hill (171st) ensured there were plenty of yellow vests packing out the rest of the field.

Caroliena Cameron was first home again for the ladies, improving by one position on the previous week to come home in 19th.

Kathryn Bronson (25th), in training for the London Marathon, was the other scorer.

The reminder of the ladies’ team were Melanie Candler (28th), Hazel Buist (33rd), Charlotte King (42nd), Wendy Carter (49th), who continued despite a nasty tumble, Lorraine Garnham (56th), Nicole Smith (59th) and Frost (81st).

Halstead finished third on the day for both the men, women and overall in Pool B, and are level in second place with Tiptree.

Adam Buckle finished the off-road Hadleigh Legacy 10k in 62 minutes and 33 seconds.