Halstead rider eyes up a top five finish

Halstead and District Motorcycle Club rider Lewis Tombs is on course to finish in the top five of the Maxxis ACU British Motocross Championship.

He currently sits in fifth place overall in the MX2 class, after three of the eight races.

The Lings Husqvarna sponsored racer is also taking part in the Pirelli British Masters — currently lying in first place after two rounds.

“I’m very happy with how I’m doing and hope I can keep it up,” Tombs said.

“I worked really hard in the off-season and I feel like it’s now paying off.

“But the class seems to be more competitive than ever, so a good start is really important this week.

“It would be my dream to win the British Championship one day.”

The fourth round of the British Championship is at Hawkstone Park, one of the country’s most famous circuits. It is a demanding track and tends to be an exciting round for both riders and spectators.

Tombs, 26, said he was aware a lot could happen in the next few months.

“It’s quite a physical sport obviously”, he said. “It takes a lot out of you so it becomes more difficult as the season goes on.

“You try not to think about the risk of injury. If it happens it could end your season. This week will be tough.”

The MX2 class is a category that refers to the size of the bike’s engines.

There are 40 registered riders in the class.