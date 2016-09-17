Great Cornard’s Barlow becomes national golf champ

Great Cornard’s Alice Barlow described her latest piece of silverware as her biggest achievement in golf to date – as she picked up her first national trophy.

The 17-year-old Newton Green Golf Club player has won the England Girls’ County Champion of Champions title – and come fifth in the equivalent final of the women’s championship.

The Thomas Gainsborough School pupil said: “Because it was the first time this ‘champion of champions’ had been held, there was a bit of the unknown.

“I had prepared well and thought I had a chance, but the Eastern Region is really strong so I expected an even tougher test from the national event.

“I lost a little bit of concentration with a couple of holes at the end but I had a really steady round and I am pleased with how I played.

“This is the biggest tournament I have ever played in and to win it in my last year as a junior is great.

“I am now going to finish my A-levels and then I might take a year out to play golf and see where it gets me.”

As a result of winning the champions title, Barlow receives exemption to play in the 2017 England Women’s Amateur Championship at Lindrick Golf Club.

The brilliant day for the Newton Green Golf Club player was completed on Sunday when she shot a four-over-par 76 on the Bracken course at national headquarters Woodhall Spa.

The 18-hole event is new on the England Golf competition calendar, with players that have lifted county junior and adult titles competing together.

Barlow currently holds both titles in Suffolk, which allowed her to qualify for both events.

In the Junior Championship, her performance put her one shot ahead of Clare Howard, of Borington, Devon, and Amy Boote, of Tadmartin, Oxfordshire.