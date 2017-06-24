Golfing rivalry grows as Bury take the win

Newton Green seniors suffered a narrow three-hole home defeat to Bury St Edmunds in the second round of the Suffolk Beaumont Trophy.

It was the second year the teams had faced each other in the contest, with Bury again coming out on top.

But Newton came much closer this time around, as Bury ran out winners by a six-hole margin 12 months ago before losing in the semi-final.

This year, in terms of matches it was 2-2, but a seven-hole win in the third game helped edge the visitors home.

But Newton Green golfers were in for a different treat this week, as many experienced three birdies in a row.

One of the barn owl boxes the nature-wise club has installed beside one of the fairways has new, baby occupants — owls.

The three owlets were removed from the box by the Suffolk Wildlife Trust recently, tagged and put back in their nesting place.

Martin Brightwell, head greenkeeper, said: “We installed the boxes three years ago and, in the second year, one of them we had four baby barn owls, which were tagged by the trust.

“Now we have three little owls in the same box. The second box is being relocated.

“The wildlife trust is hoping to trace some of our owls from last year.”