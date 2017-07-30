Golf starlet, 15, wins national amateur competition

Stoke-by-Nayland’s 15-year-old golfing sensation Lily May Humphreys has won the English Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Newton Green and Stoke-by-Nayland golf club member is one of the youngest ever winners of the championship.

GOLF PRODIGY: Lily May is a member of both Newton Green and Stoke-by-Nayland Golf Clubs

She scored a one-shot win over Hampshire’s Emma Allen and Lincolnshire’s India Clyburn at the event in Lindrick, Yorkshire, last Thursday — after a gutsy fightback over the closing holes.

Roly Hitchcock, one of a team of coaches that surround Humphreys, said: “The championship was not something that was expected but it was definitely on her radar.

“But to actually win it was a bit of a surprise for Lily May I think, she was certainly very pleased.

“And it shows how much she has developed, she’s only 15 but took on, and beat, adults.

“She’s in Norway now, representing England in the European Young Masters, and then she’ll go to the English Girls’ Open Amateur Championship next week, where she’ll compete in the under-18 category and we have high hopes for her.

“She’s won the U14 and U16 categories, I’m not sure winning every age category has ever been done.

“It would be a great achievement for her.”

The competition will take place at Littlestone Golf Club in Kent, between August 1 and 3.

He said that Lily May will hope to continue her year like this, and is expected to travel between four and five thousand miles this year alone.

“She’s very dedicated and has an amazing work ethic”, Hitchcock added.

“She has such drive, we’re starting to look at her long-term future and, in particular, work on fitness and her short game.

“Lily May’s main goal for the future would be GB selection for the Curtis Cup, which is the highest level she can reach before turning pro.

“She’s only 15 though so we’re not rushing anything, she has time on her side.”