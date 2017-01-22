Golf club is set for upgrades

Newton Green Golf Club is set to invest £40,000 to upgrade the social side of its premises.

A major facelift for the interior of the club is on its way, which will help enhance its suitability for functions serving both members and other user groups in the area.

Peter Philpott, the club’s chairman, confirmed the cost would be covered by a recent refund from HMRC, with Newton Green one of several hundred members’ clubs across the county which had been involved in a successful action to recover taxes paid in recent years on green fees.

“Our clubhouse is very popular with other groups staging functions,” he said.

“We hope to attract additional bookings by considerably increasing its ambience.

“Most of the VAT refund we have received will originally have come from people from the area who paid green fees.

“In one way we are giving this money back to the community in the form of better facilities for local functions, as well as enhancing the social experience of our own members and visiting golfers.”

“Membership-wise we have just had our most encouraging year for a decade. The upgrade of the club house, and some remarkable playing successes on the course, are all part of what has been a very successful period.”

Work on upgrading the club is due to begin before the end of this month, and will include new lighting, carpets and furnishings.

The current small dining room will be developed as a stud bar to enable greater flexibility of rooms across the building.