Goal crazy thirds on cloud nine

EAST MEN’S LEAGUE

DIVISION SIX

NORTH EAST(S)

Sudbury III 9

Bury St Edmunds VI 1

Sudbury taught an aging Bury side a lesson in finishing in this derby, as they maintained their perfect start to the season.

This side leads the early table in Division Six North East (South) with three wins from three after a match which saw both Joe Hunter and Rob Spackman end with hat-tricks.

The hosts’ tactic of concentrating on simple play led to one-way traffic as Will Bevan’s good wing play set up Alastair Ward to slot in the first goal.

Four more goals went past Bury’s 13-year-old goalkeeper, from Hunter, Phil Bonner, Ward again, and Simon Hardingham.

Sudbury lost a bit of shape in the second half and Arthur Wormington was sent to the bin for two minutes.

Bury won a series of penalty corners and scored on the fifth attempt.

Sudbury scored four more: Hunter (2), Spackman (3) and Bonner to complete a fine afternoon.

It was a different story for Sudbury Men’s IV at Bury St Edmunds V in the same division, though, as they went down to a 4-1 defeat.

Great goalkeeping from Kenny Moulton-Day kept the score to just 2-0 in the first half, with Nick Knight having scored just before the interval.

Meanwhile, Sudbury Ladies I showed guts and guile at Saffron. Walden II to twice come from behind to seal a 3-2 away victory in East Women’s League Division Two South West.

It saw them extend their winning start to the season to five matches and kept them level on points at the top with the hosts’ first team.

After finding themselves in the unfamiliar position of being a goal down, Sudbury, who were welcoming a couple of new faces into their team, levelled through Chloe Hunnable from a short corner before Walden scored again.

A strong second half followed for the visitors, though, led by player-of-the-match Kirsty Batch.

Abi Taylor and Catherine Levick sealed the victory, the telling goal coming after a great mazy run by Liv Greaves.