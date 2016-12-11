Four out of six delights club coach

After claiming four wins from six competitive bouts at Harwich ABC’s show, Neil Anderson hailed the performance of his Sudbury boxers, writes Russell Claydon.

In what was a build up to their home show at Sudbury Rugby Club on December 18 (doors open 3.30pm), Jake Sumner, Krays Moore, Kie Bryan and Luke Abbott all returned home victorious, while 11-year-old Callum Hardy came through his first experience on a show, in a skills bout, well.

Head coach Anderson praised Sumner’s character after he bounced back from the previous weekend’s NABC Championship quarter-finals exit to Lansbury’s England schoolboy superstar Terry Convoy, who is now in the national final, by taking a split decision against the older and heavier Harry Bambridge (3 Para).

“He boxed really well and although he took his time he would have thrown him if he had got a couple more (rounds),” he said of the middleweight contest.

Abbott, 14, was making his competitive debut alongside Moore, and has been picked out as one to watch by his club coach after controlling his 48kg bout with Hockley’s Tom Granston.

“I am over-the-moon for Luke Abbott as he boxed so well,” said Anderson. “He has got something about him.

“Kie (Bryan) boxed really well for two rounds and I was really pleased with little Krays (Moore) as if he had lost it you could not have asked for anything more from an 11-year-old boy. He gave everything.”

He added: “They all boxed well and it was a really good team effort. I did feel sorry for Ronnie (Emmins), as he was not on it on the day and he is a better boy than that.”

Anderson said Nick Judge’s fight, with a split decision going against him, could have gone either way.