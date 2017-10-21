Flying Scotsman’s new record

Calum Brown, who took up serious competitive cycling a little over a year ago, smashed the Cycle Club Sudbury Hill Climb record at Semer on Sunday morning.

The Scot, originally from Edinburgh, took 3.5 seconds off the previous best set six years ago.

HARD WORK: Lee Ford gives the hill climb all his energy

Brown, who rides for Sheffield-based B38/Underpin Racing, scorched up the 500-yard climb of Watson’s Hill in a time of 39.9 seconds, almost five seconds ahead of the rest of the field of 68 starters, and well within the record of 43.4 seconds set by Tom Stephenson of Colchester Rovers in 2011.

Brown, making his first visit to Semer, had an early start to his day, driving down from Sheffield, a round trip of 350 miles.

He said he felt he had lost a little time when hitting leaves on the course. He plans to return and bid to set another record next year.

As well as picking up the winner’s prize of £40 from sponsors Lifecycle UK, Bildeston, Brown pocketed £75 for setting the record time, courtesy of sponsors Robins Row, Long Melford.

Chris Crabtree (Team LCUK) was second in 44.7, and Thomas Power (Team Pedal Revolution UK) recorded 46.7 to finish third.

The Falling Leaves hill climb incorporated the East District Cycling Association Championship, where team honours went to Hadleigh-based TPH Racing.

Their trio of Matt Day 48.4, Graham Collins 49.1, and Adam Chamberlin 51.5 finished in a total time of 2min 29sec, with Stowmarket and District CC finishing second in 2:31.2, and Ipswich BC on 2:36.6 for third spot.

Lee Ford was the host club’s best-placed individual, finishing in 50.6 to take tenth place and the CC Sudbury Hill Climb Cup, and the club’s Isabella Johnson took first place in the East District female juvenile category, her time of 1:15.1 seeing her finish in 61st place overall.

Kate Lucas (Norwich ABC) was the first woman home in 1:03.1, taking 39th place. The women’s record of 54.7 seconds, set by Boxford Bike Club’s Samantha Seggar in 2015, was not troubled.

Alex Harrison (Stowmarket and District CC) was first male junior in 48.8, and Dexter Mansel-Thomas (Lee Valley Youth) first male juvenile in 51.3.

CC Sudbury: Lee Ford 50.6, 10th; Leon West 57.4, 30th; James Rush 58.6, 33rd; Dominic Burke 59.3, 36th; Doz Bree 1:00.1, 36th; Byron Grimes 1:01.7, 38th and 3rd male junior; Garth Evans1:05.6 49th; Angela Lesslie 1:13.1, 59th and 4th woman; Isabella Johnson 1:15.1, 61st and 1st female juvenile, and 6th woman; Oscar Keep 1:25.9, 64th and 5th male juvenile.

Boxford Bike Club: James Harman 57.4, 29th; Chris Steward 58.6, 32nd.

TPH Racing: Matt Day 48.4, 4th; Graham Collins 49.1, 7th; Adam Chamberlin51.5, 14th; Ryan Gooderham 54.3, 24th and 2nd male juvenile; Philip Barnes 1:05.1, 45th; Rob Bate 1:06.5, 50th; Molly Cutmore 1:21.3, 63rd and 2nd female juvenile; Alex Cutmore 1:27.5, 65th and 6th male juvenile.

Tri Sudbury: Simon Budd 1:05.5, 48th; Murray Baker 1:07.1, 52nd; Andrew Bigg 1:10.0, 55th; Simon Daniel 1:10.4, 57th; Shan Bendall 1:14.9, 60th and 5th woman.