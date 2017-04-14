Errors see Suds end up losing

LONDON ONE NORTH

Thurrock 43

Sudbury 28

Too many errors saw Sudbury lose their final away match of the season on Saturday, writes Don Reekie.

The final scoreline may have flattered the hosts slightly, but they made the most of the charity from their visitors.

Thurrock were successful with their first kick at goal in the fourth minute, with a second penalty following soon after.

However, Sudbury mounted their first real attack in the 15th minute as Frazer Beckett picked up from the base and passed to Charles Jackson, who dotted down and Tom Summers added the extra two points.

But Thurrock went back ahead soon after with a penalty and extended their lead from another penalty move, this time passing through the hands to run round the defence and score.

A further misdemeanour by Sudbury gave the home side three more points, but a try from Harry Maile kept the away team in contention at the break with a 22-14 deficit.

Thurrock started the second half with a try, while Sudbury scored from a penalty lineout when Dan Taylor took the ball cleanly and the maul got Jake Thurlow over the line, with Summers again adding the extras.

More penalties gave the initiative back to Thurrock, before Pete Dedross handed Sudbury a bonus point with a try after another period of pressure by the visitors — Summers was successful with the boot.

Thurrock kicked dead at the restart so it was back to the centre spot for a scrum.

The hosts drove the away team off the ball and took play deep in the Sudbury half and deep into time added on, a penalty prevented the game finishing and from a scrum on the Sudbury five metre line, Thurrock scored.

Ben Scully’s third-from-bottom team are without a fixture this weekend and they return to action on Saturday, April 22, with their final match of the campaign at home to Saffron Walden (3pm).