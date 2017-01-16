England rugby coach to put Sudbury squad through their paces

England defence coach Paul Gustard will be at Sudbury Rugby Club on Tuesday evening, talking to the club’s coaches and taking a training session with the senior players and Colts.

Gustard, who won England caps at several levels, previously coached at Saracens before joining England head coach Eddy Jones team, worked with Sudbury head coach Ben Scully when the latter had a one-year internship with the England squad during last year’s Six Nations and the Autumn internationals.

England defence coach Paul Gustard will be at Whittome Field, the home of Sudbury Rugby Club, on Tuesday. Picture: Tudor Morgan-Owen

“It was an absolutely amazing opportunity to work with him and the rest of the team over the year,” said former Bury St Edmunds player Scully of what was a record-breaking run for Jones' side.

“I certainly picked up a lot from him, and I tried to get some of that stuff in with the first team, some of his defensive ideas, and what he does with England.



“Hearing it from him in person will be absolutely fantastic for the players. It’s a fantastic occasion for the club. Very prestigious, something special, and a rare opportunity. I think it’s a good reward for their performance on Saturday.”



Scully spent a lot of time with Gustard during his internship.

“He took me under his wing, and shared a lot of information. He was kind enough to say as a thank you he would like to come down and help us out.”



In a career blighted by injury, flanker Gustard played for Leicester Tigers, London Irish and Saracens. When Eddie Jones was head coach at Saracens, he appointed Gustard assistant first team coach.

Sudbury after off the bottom of London League Division One North for the first time since the second weekend of the season, following Saturday's morale-boosting 54-10 home win over Chelmsford.

* For reaction to that victory, see Thursday's Suffolk Free Press print edition.