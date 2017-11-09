England call-up for Hadleigh’s Connie

Connie Powell is looking forward to representing her country for the first time after being named in the England Women’s Under-20 squad for the 2017/18 season, writes Russell Claydon.

The 17-year-old Hadleigh resident, who was playing in Sudbury Rugby Club’s girls’ section just two years ago, is thought to be the youngest member of Jo Yapp’s 28-player squad.

“I am super excited,” said Powell, who relocated to Gloucester to pursue her rugby dream at Hartpury College.

“I have been to a camp already and I am really looking forward to the upcoming games.”

England U20s will meet up across the season for training camps, with their first match coming on February 18 when they host the Army side.

On February 24 they will cross The Channel to take on France, before the reverse fixture on March 16 (kick-off times tbc).

Former Hadleigh High pupil Powell has become one of the youngest players in the new Women’s Super Rugby competition, making several appearances for Gloucester-Hartpury at flanker, due to being too young to feature in her favoured hooker role.