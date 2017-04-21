Egg-stravaganza kicks off the season at Little Loveney Hall

A large crowd turned out at Wakes Colne as Halstead & District Motorcycle Club held their first motocross meeting of 2017 at Loveney Hall, the first round of the Bickers Lifting Eastern Solo MX Championship.

Those watching on during Easter Sunday were not to be disappointed as they were treated to a wide range of fast-competitive racing from a full house of Expert riders backed up by some equally exciting racing by the junior riders.

LIFT OFF! TOP TEN: Home rider Tom Pearmain, who was ninth in the Support A Group Picture: Paul H-Payne

The first Expert race saw Halstead rider Brad Tomlin hit the front but he was closely chased throughout the race by Dylan Woodock, who eventually overhauled him for the win with Brad Woodroffe coming home in third.

Race two saw Woodbridge club rider Luke Benstead lead from the start with Woodcock closing the gap, but not by enough to catch him, while Halstead’s Tomlin was next to take the chequered flag.

The third and final race saw South African Woodroffe lead from start-to-finish from Norwich Viking’s Declan Whittle, with a snapping Tomlin again in third place.

In the overall standings, it left Woodcock on top of the podium with Tomlin second and Woodroofe third.

THIRD PLACE: Halstead's Michael Ensworth, who rode in the Support B Group Picture: Paul H-Payne

Halstead rider Jason Morland had one of those days to forget with a dislocated shoulder in practice which seemed to keep popping out all afternoon.

Despite this, he still had placings of 13th, 16th and 18th.

The Junior Championship was an overall win for Woodbridge rider Rheis Mortimer, with Aaron Holloway second and Dexter Wharton third.

Halstead Club rider Alex Hornsby finished sixth overall.

The Support A Group was a resounding win for Luke Nolan N&S Jnr Mcc with three straight wins with Ed Pegram second and Jack Janes taking third.

Halstead Club riders: Tom Pearmain finished ninth overall and Mike Lyons 11th overall.

In he B group overall first went to Sam Boydell NS & Jnr Mcc with Dan Kinghts second and Halstead rider Michael Ensworth third.

During the day young Carl Hood N&S Jnr Mcc came off, ending up with a broken leg and Shane Russell N&S Jnr Mcc had an off day, ending with two broken ribs for his troubles.

A spokesman for the hosting club said everyone wished them both ‘a speedy recovery’..