‘Don’t get overconfident’ Scully warns his players

Ben Scully has warned his players not to be overconfident, on the back of their 93-0 victory over Ipswich at the weekend, when they travel to Wanstead on Saturday, their first away fixture in London League Division Two North East.

Having lost 40-29 to Rochford Hundred one week earlier, Sudbury turned things round in style, running in 15 tries, nine converted, at Whittome Field as an eventually demoralised Ipswich were outfought, outplayed and swept aside.

“We can’t get ahead of ourselves,” said Sudbury’s head coach. “We’ve won one, and lost one. It was a nil and a very high score, but Ipswich are in a transition period, and we have to bear that in mind. On Saturday we go into our first away match. It will be interesting to see how we travel.”

The groundwork for success was laid in training during the week as Sudbury reflected on the lessons from the Rochford defeat. “The boys really got their heads round what was needed, and nailed down the coaching points, the objectives.

“We spoke a lot about staying focused for the 80 minutes, and I was really pleased with our energy and intensity,” said Scully. “Ipswich made it tough in the first half, and even though we got the bonus point we had to work hard for it. In the second half we were stronger, fitter, more robust.

“In the changing room today we had the correct confidence, the confidence that we could impose our game plan, that this is our house, you play what we want you to play, and we executed accordingly. We took the game by the scruff of the neck, our fitness saw us through, and once we broke the gain line we stayed on top, never let them reorganise.”

But if Sudbury’s attacking play won plaudits, Scully also had words of praise for the way the team defended when Ipswich enjoyed the occasional excursion into the home 22.

“Our defence was excellent. We showed that little bit of nastiness, we took it personally that we didn’t want them to score. The defence was aggressive, we got in their face, shut them down and limited their options. A very pleasing performance, on and off the ball.”

n Sudbury Tigers made it a double celebration by winning their opening Eastern Counties Greene King Division Two South fixture against Bury St Edmunds IV, 66-12.

n In Division One South Hadleigh followed up their opening-day 41-10 victory over Mistley with a 13-5 win at Stowmarket II.

n Halstead Templars also have a 100 per cent record in Division Two South.

Having beaten Hadleigh Falcons 29-15 on opening day, Templars ran in five tries — Pawsey, Ballard, Ranson, Merry, Harwood — in a 36-12 victory at Ipswich YM Hawks.

Templars host Sudbury Tigers on Saturday.