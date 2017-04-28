Dominant all-round display by Sudbury ensures season finishes on a high note

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE NORTH

Sudbury 42

Saffron Walden 19

Sudbury ended their season on a high by convincingly beating Saffron Walden. Perhaps spurred on by the large crowd, or the training session with Eddie Jones the previous evening, they put on a good display, writes Don Reekie.

Playing up the slope in perfect conditions, Sudbury broke wide right from a scrum in the Walden half, Frazer Beckett finishing the move under the posts after five minutes, with Chris Lewis converting.

Walden replied five minutes later, having taken a quick tap penalty and using their hand speed to create space. Sudbury were disrupting the visitor’s scrums but Walden were having more success in the line with both teams using their speed to open up attacking moves.

Charles Jackson put in a sprint down the wing to restore the lead after 25 minutes. Good defence by Sudbury ended any moves by Walden and they extended their lead from a scrum 10 metres out. Jake Thurlow picked up and the maul rolled over the line with Shaun Smith on the bottom of the heap, Tom Summers adding the extras.

Sudbury missed the opportunity to extend their lead with a penalty just on half time.

Early in the second half Jonny Taylor scored the bonus-point try following a scrum which saw the ball switched swiftly across the width of the park.

Walden scored two tries in quick succession, taking advantage of some missed tackles. Sudbury recovered from the brief wobble, with Summers landing two penalties, the second earning Walden a yellow card.

Sudbury were now able to enjoy the rest of the afternoon, Tommo Barry made a good break, finished off by Beckett. From the restart Smith took play back to the Walden five line but was held up. Walden kicked for relief, only to have Taylor run straight back through the defence to score.

Although the forwards did not get much of the glory, their solid performance ensured possession at the set pieces and allowed the backs to use that to their advantage.