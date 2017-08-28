Curry wins Clubman Veteran class title

There have been some successes for Sudbury Motorcycle Club members over the past few weeks.

In the G H Motorcycles/Husqvarna/ACU Eastern Enduro Championship, Dean Curry has won the Clubman Veteran class title with one round to go.

Curry scored a massive 84 points with three wins, a fourth and a fifth and it is the first title he has won in his riding career.

There will be two more titles coming Sudbury members’ way as there are two riders in both the Clubman and Clubman Super Veteran classes vying for class titles, which will be settled during the last round at Butley on September 10.

Meanwhile, in the Grass Track racing field, Stephen Green has retained both the ACU Eastern and ACU Southern 500ccc Upright titles.

At the two rounds of the British Enduro Championship, in Hafren, Wales, Richard Walters finished 10th on both days in his sub class, and Jack Nicolaou finished ninth and sixth in his sub class.

Jack Berry (8th and 12th) and Rick Roper (13th and 12th) were also in action, while Craig Roper could only finish on day one with 15th.

In the Welsh Two Day Enduro Classic Clubman CE3 sub class, Gavin Hockey took three first places, Gary Drage three third places and in the CE1 sub class Terry Allen (8th, 3rd and 7th) and Martin Baker (6th, 7th and 6th) took part.

In the Veteran Clubman, Jeff Turner (108th, DNF, 108th), John Austin (65th, 26th and 49th), Philip Barltrop (99th, 86th and 97th), Paul Belton (46th, 46th and 46th), Dean Curry (96th, 99th and 96th), Phil Roper (30th, 28th and 28th) and Nigel Ross (50th, 41st and 44th) all competed.

This year’s Dave Roper Memorial Event will be held at Tye Farm, Great Cornard, on September 24.