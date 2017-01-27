Comeback win seals place in next round for Sudbury

ENGLAND HOCKEY

MIXED TROPHY

FIRST ROUND

Tring 3 Sudbury 8

Sudbury battled back from 3-1 down to beat Tring 8-3 in the first round of the England Hockey Mixed Trophy at the weekend.

A slow start from Sudbury allowed Tring into the game, and despite some quality saves from goalkeeper Chris Smith, the home team put two goals into the back of the net soon after the starting whistle.

Some promising play from Sudbury resulted in some goalscoring opportunities, but the visitors were unable to convert their chances.

Not getting their heads down, Chloe Hunnable and Will Crystal linked well up front, beating the Tring goalkeeper to find Sudbury’s first goal of the game.

Tring, however, were soon to respond, with the score being 3-1 at half-time.

Believing this could be an exciting game, Sudbury went out for the second half with grit and determination, which was soon to pay off.

With strong play in midfield from Katie Crace, Rob Hammond, Rebecca Griffith and Sam Clark, Sudbury piled on the pressure, creating space at the top of the D for Hunnable to fire home her first goal.

Sudbury did not step off the gas, with runs from Olivia Greaves and Becky Spencer frustrating the Tring defence, which Hunnable took full advantage of, hammering four more goals into the back of the home side’s net.

The visiting defence prevented any chance of Tring getting back into the game, with quality tackles from Ami Humphreys, Sam Palmer, Sam Humphreys and Alfie Lawrence keeping the home team at bay.

Two further goals in the closing stages from Crystal went on to guarantee Sudbury a place in the next round of the cup..