Coach is backing Stannard to bounce back

Sudbury Boxing Club head coach Neil Anderson has backed Scott Stannard to bounce back from his England Boxing Schools Championship disappointment, writes Alex Moss.

Stannard lost out to The Ring ABC’s Paddy Ward in the semi-finals of the national competition, held in Milton Keynes, on Sunday, after his corner decided to retire him after the first round.

But Anderson has backed the 11-year-old to learn from the experience and get back to winning ways when he returns to the ring in Ireland at the end of next month.

“Scott was ill,” the Sudbury head coach explained.

“He was sick before he went in the ring. He did the first round and then he was sick after the first round.

“We pulled him out after that. It’s one of those things, but he did well to get there in the first place.

“I think he’ll learn from it. Everyone gets stage fright now and again. We had a very good chat after and he’s only 11 years old.”

Stannard will be one of four boxers representing the club in the fifth annual Monkstown International Box Cup in Dublin next month.

Hosted by Monkstown Dublin Boxing Club, the Box Cup is Europe’s biggest junior boxing tournament and last year saw 900 boxers in action from 10 different countries.

Stannard will be joined by his fellow club-mates Jake Sumner, Ruby East and Jack Wiffen for the four-day event, which takes place on June 29 to July 2.