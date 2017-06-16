Club record for rider at inter-club time trial

Cycle Club Sudbury beat Colchester Rovers in the annual inter-club time trial event held at the Lavenham 10 course.

Leon West was the fastest rider with 21 minutes and 55 seconds as he set a new club record for the Suffolk cycling club.

The event took place on a warm, sunny evening which saw 47 riders involved.

Points were awarded to the fastest five riders from each team, with the team with the highest score winning.

Sudbury had the fastest four riders as they wound up with 239 points to Colchester’s 210 — as they continued a long winning streak in the event.

CC Sudbury rider John Bradbury completed the course with 22.37, Damon Day on 22.48 and Lee Ford with 23.09.

The first Colchester rider home was Giles Askham in 23.50, followed by Sudbury’s Rob Davies in 23.53.

There were also notable rides from Tri Sudbury riders with Lyndsay Hobden finishing in 30.16 and Simon Daniel in 25.05.

West, Bradbury and James Rush also combined to win the Orwell Velo 20-mile open TT on the Debenham course.

West won the event in 45.13, with Bradbury fourth in 47.24 and Rush sixth in 47-50.

West was presented with the Renny Stirling Memorial Trophy for his first TT victory.