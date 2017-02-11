Chris Boughton’s golf column: Thetford members agree to buy club

Thetford Golf Club have just announced that members have agreed to buy the club from the Crown Estate.

The club’s committee is currently considering various options to finance the purchase, including the possibility of offering debentures to members or straight loans or mortgages.

Manager Malcom Grubb said: “It is going to be an exciting time for the club.

“We have built up funds over the past couple of years which means we can make a down payment and then it will be a matter of making payments on borrowings rather than paying rent.

“Several members have recently offered to support the venture and our treasurer, Chris White, is drawing up a debenture offer which has already attracted interest.”

Club members gave overwhelming support for the move at an EGM last week and there are hopes that the purchase will be concluded by April.

Grubb added: “It’s a great course to play; the club’s vision statement includes the goal of the course being on the must-play list of every golfer.”

Glenn Beardsall and Terry Stephenson won the fourth round of the Winter League at with 37 Stableford points.

Second, with 35, were Rob Taylor and Iain Yule while Chris Evans and David Goddard were third with 34, beating Stephen Burridge and Michael Smith on countback.

In the overall competition, which involves four scores out of six rounds of foursomes, Burridge and Smith lead the way with 137, one ahead of Yule and Taylor.

In the January Midweek Stableford, 22-handicapper Brian Maiden led the way with 39pts, followed by Ian Ramsay (12hcp) with 36 and John Baldwin (12hcp) with 35.

The seniors’ winter pairs was won by Tony Dinwiddy and Norman Hargreaves with 45 points.

This was one more than Martin Engwell and John Drinkhill, with Brian Chadwick and Nigel Rogers third with 43.

John Lynch won the nearest the pin competition.

Stowmarket

Stowmarket Ladies’ section managed to play their January Mid-Week social competition despite the wet wintery weather.

The format was Greensomes and there were some good scores despite the rain.

Di Glasswell (15hcp) and Pam Wilshere (28hcp) came out on top with a very creditable 39 points, closely followed by Liz Laflin (4hcp) and Kim Davis (16hcp) with 38 points.

Yvonne Hollis (11hcp) and Jo Finter (17hcp) came third.

THE SUFFOLK

Entry forms are now available for the popular Major Mayhem competition, from Director of Golf Steve Hall.

This unique tournament is open to all golfers, members and non-members, and is played over four rounds coinciding with golf’s Major Championships.

The format is Individual Stableford, full handicap, with the best two rounds from four to count.

The entry fee is just one payment of £25 and there will be a prize presentation on completion of the final round.

Club captains Alf Jackson and Angie Lewis, organised the club’s first social golf competition of 2017, at the end of January, with a good turnout and reasonable weather for the time of year.

The format was pairs with combined individual Stableford scoring off full handicap and playing from the yellow tees.

The deadly pairing of veterans Kevin Stannard and Brian Johnson took first place with a combined score of 73 points.

Jackson and partner Paul Dufosee were runners-up, carding a total of 71 points and beating Pete Cocksedge and John Mealey on countback.

Conditions for the January Weekend Medal were particularly bad and the competition had to be cancelled.

This would have been the last round of the Weekend Order of Merit table, where Dave King was making a late run to overhaul long-time leader Jez Thomas.

Thanks to the dodgy weather King (26pts) fell three points short of catching Thomas (29pts).

The Midweek Order of Merit was won by Jim Chapman with 89 points, with runner-up Ivan Snelling (80pts) just pipping Mick Davey by one point.

The club’s two Order of Merit tables (midweek and weekend) are scored from the qualifying competitions which take place over each of the four quarters of the captains’ year.

The second quarter tables will run until the third week of April.

Director of Golf, Steve Hall, said; “The Order of Merit points tables are a popular feature of our qualifying matches, at The Suffolk, and are keenly contested by our members.”