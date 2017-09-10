Bronze for Connie at School Games sevens

Hadleigh’s Connie Powell came within a game of glory in the rugby sevens at the School Games National Finals.

After being picked for the England South East squad, her team progressed to the knockout stages courtesy of three wins from their six games, before losing to eventual winners Ireland in the semi-finals.

But in the bronze medal play-off the South East raced to a 32-12 victory over England South West.

The Hartpury College RFC player, who moved to Gloucester a year ago to pursue her rugby career, played her part in the run to honours at the School Games National Finals held at Loughborough University.

England and South East got off to a winning start with a 46-0 demolition of Scotland, before losing in what would be the first of two games against Ireland by a single point, 22-21.

Their Friday schedule concluded with another two narrow defeats; 17-14 against Wales and 26-19 against England South West, to leave progress to the knockout stages in doubt.

But two wins from their final two group games the next day; 30-7 against England North, where she was among the try scorers, and 31-17 against East Midlands, put them through to the last four.

Powell’s side found Ireland a step too far in the semi-final though, losing 17-5, before seeing the Irish claim the gold medals with a 19-10 success over Wales in the final.

n This was Powell’s second bronze, as she was a member of the Hartpury College squad that took third place in the Sanix World Youth Games in Japan.