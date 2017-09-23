BMR Academy signs up karting ace Jack

Sudbury-based karting ace Jack Dann has signed for the BMR Academy. Dann, 14, has joined the team for the remainder of the 2017 season.

Dann, who has been involved in the sport since the age of eight, and is sponsored by Sudbury-based BLG Racing, is moving up from Junior TKM to Junior X30.

The BMR Academy structure has grown in strength throughout the 2017 season with drivers finishing regularly on the podium in the LGM class and winning throughout the country in club championships.

Dann will be racing in Junior X30 for the remainder of the season within the BMR Kart Team, focusing on learning new tracks and fine-tuning his driving before a fully fledged attack in the 2018 season.

He began racing at the age of eight and has since progressed through the ranks of cadets into Junior TKM, and now makes the switch to the nation’s most competitive junior class, Junior X30.

“It’s an amazing opportunity,” said Dann, whose long-term aim is a full-time career in motorsport. “I’m loving it. It’s really good to work with the Academy team and get advice from experts.”

Aron Taylor-Smith, the BMR Academy director, said: “We are always looking for new talent to join our team and what Jack has demonstrated this season at Kimbolton has been very impressive.

“To date, Jack and his family have run themselves so this will be a big step for him, but I’m certain he is capable of it. He will have the full support of BMR to ensure he has all the tools to be a regular front runner.”

Dann’s highlight of the season came earlier in the summer with his first podium at a MSA level at Kimbolton.

The Hunts Kart Club is renowned for having an ultra-competitive TKM grid, which has been a great proving ground.

Now focused on learning the new class and circuits, Dann’s test programme began this month with the aim of a first race next month at Whilton Mill in Northamptonshire.