Blues’ fitness tells as they sweep aside bottom team

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

NORTH EAST

Chelmsford 5

Sudbury 53

Sudbury made their superior fitness tell at winless Chelmsford to make it four straight victories to keep up the pressure on the top four in the division ahead of Saturday’s home game with Cantabrigian (3pm).

It was a dominant display from start-to-finish from the Blues, who were under the guidance of coach Neil Dachtler in the absence of Ben Scully, who was away coaching Norway.

Sudbury kicked off down the hill and nearly scored with the opening exchanges as Austin Beckett broke and passed to Charles Jackson, who was felled just short of the woodwork.

Chelmsford kicked to move play into Sudbury territory but, always on the attack, Sudbury immediately worked their way down the field and from their scrum mid-way in the half swift hands fed Jake Thurlow for the first try after six minutes of play.

Sudbury kept play in the Chelmsford half and forced a penalty 10 metres out that saw a quick tap from Sam Maile which allowed him to run in and score for 12-0 with only 10 minutes played.

Chelmsford tried to keep it tight and deny Sudbury possession which had little effect but did slow the game a little.

On the half hour Matt Johnston scored from a breakdown mid-way in the Chelmsford half with quick hands shipping the ball out wide once again.

The bonus-point try came from Shaun Smith, who intercepted a pass on the Sudbury 22 and ran the 60 metres down the wing to score.

Colin Humphreys added a drop goal to the points tally just before half-time to give a 22-7 lead to the visitors with no serious challenges from their opposition.

The Sudbury fitness was to pay dividends in the second half when playing up the quite steep slope.

They made a lighting start to the half when Smith ran straight back up the park from the restart to score with less than a minute on the clock.

The forwards produced the next score with some good running in broken play, Harry Watkins was the one to cross the stripe.

Chelmsford rallied and spent some time in the Sudbury 22, catching Sudbury offside twice but the defence was good. Eventually, from a scrum and fourth phase ball, the home forwards bundled over the line to score.

Chelmsford did their best to disrupt play and Sudbury had to work hard to keep the game moving.

Sudbury used all their replacements to rest some of the lads and Jackson eventually got his try after coming so close in the opening minutes.

The visitors still controlled the game and Smith got his second just before the end.

The fourth-placed Blues are eight points off leaders Rochford Hundred ahead of hosting third-from-bottom Cantabrigian.