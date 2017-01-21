Bird set for a return to the ring in March

Billy Bird will return to the ring after almost a year’s absence when he fights on March 3, writes Alex Moss.

The former Sudbury Boxing Club member has been out of action for 10 months, with his last bout back in May last year when he defeated Lithuania’s Evaldas Korsakas to win the International Classic Challenge belt.

An ankle injury sustained during the summer kept the 23-year-old out on the sidelines, but having recovered from the setback over Christmas, Bird is now ready to renew his promising career.

“I’ve had a date for my next fight confirmed as the 3rd of March,” the Braintree-based boxer said.

“I got offered the 11th of February but it was a bit of a tight turnaround and things didn’t work out.

“I’m waiting for confirmation now on who my opponent will be. I should know within the next three weeks.

“It will be a warm-up fight and the first one for me coming back after my injury.”

While Bird waits for an opponent to be finalised for his return bout in March, the light-middleweight is clear on what his targets are for 2017.

“I want a Southern Area or English title eliminator fight,” he said. “That’s what I want.

“I’ll do whatever my management team wants, I don’t care. I want to be active.

“First I’ll have the warm-up fight to clear any ring rust I’ve got. I’ll have that fight and then sit down with my management and discuss what’s in front of me.”

Bird’s fight in March will be held at The Halls, in Norwich, a venue which he enjoyed gaining victories last year and in 2015.

“It’s the longest I’ve ever been out of action,” he said.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to all my sponsors, without them I wouldn’t be able to do this.”