‘Billy Boy’ looking to end 2017 on a high

Billy Bird hopes he can end what has been a testing 2017 for him with a victory in his second comeback fight later this month, writes Alex Moss.

Injuries and late call-offs have slowed the former Sudbury Boxing Club member’s progress, with the 24-year-old having only just returned to action after a 16-month lay-off six weeks ago.

But ahead of a scheduled bout at Epic TV Studios, in Norwich, on November 18, the middleweight is optimistic about his prospects heading into 2018.

“I haven’t boxed in Norwich for a while now, so it will be good to go back and fight in front of a Norwich crowd,” Bird said.

“It’s good to be going back out so soon after my last fight, so I have to thank my manager for sorting that out.

“Hopefully I can end the year on a high. Then next year what I need is a big title fight and that’s what I’ll be working towards.”

Bird marked his return to the ring after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a victory over Sonny Whiting on September 21, winning the four-round bout at the Prince Regent Hotel, in Chigwell, Essex, on points.

He now turns his focus to what is expected to be a six-round bout, against an opponent to be confirmed, in Norwich in two weeks’ time.