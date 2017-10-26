Beckett is ruled out until the new year

Head coach Ben Scully is confident his Sudbury side can keep up their winning momentum despite the news star key player Frazer Beckett has been ruled out of action until the new year, writes Ken Watkins.

Beckett, the brother of team-mate winger Austin, was injured in training ahead of Saturday’s hard-fought 22-15 home win over third-place Norwich.

Ligament separation from the collarbone is likely to take six weeks to heal, although Beckett, who watched Saturday’s game from the sidelines, is optimistic he will be back in training before that time.

“We are fortunate to have a number of scrum-halves,” said Scully, who will be away on international duty with Norway when his Sudbury side travel to bottom of the table Chelmsford on Saturday, looking to return to free-scoring ways in the London League Division Two North East.

“Sam (Maile) stepped up well and had a good game. There is a lot of competition for that spot.”

The match at Whittome Field was punctuated by injuries. Sam Rust, in for the injured Frazer Beckett, took a boot to the nose, and Jake Thurlow a blow to the side of the head.