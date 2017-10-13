Away day joy as Sudbury hand Coops a thrashing

LONDON LEAGUE

DIVISION TWO

NORTH EAST

Old Cooperians 7

Sudbury 50

This was Sudbury’s first win on the road this season and they achieved it in fine style, running in eight tries.

Sudbury again started with a bang and put a try on the scoreboard with only a minute on the clock.

From the Sudbury kick off down the slope, the ball was recycled and moved quickly to the right for Austin Beckett to score. Colin Humphreys converted before Coopers had woken up.

Within five minutes, Sudbury were 14 points ahead when a cross field kick found Austin Beckett, who again made the break, only to give brother Frazer the final touchdown.

Old Coopers resorted to kicking deep in an effort to move play into the Sudbury half but, with ball in hand, Sudbury always made progress in the right direction. Set pieces were no problem for the pack and Sudbury were in control.

Henry Cowling scored with a good sprint, and Frazer Beckett got a second when the visitors disrupted a Coopers scrum on their 22. His grubber kick put the ball in behind the defence and he ran through to score the bonus point try.

The backs were running riot at this point and were making 40 metres with almost every run.

A lineout in the Coopers 22 was mauled up to the line, and then the Blues shipped it wide across the park, through the backs for Shaun Smith to do the honours.

Sudbury maintained the pressure, but a few silly knock-ons and missed passes denied them any more points in the half as they led 33-0 at the break.

Sam Maile made a good break early in the second half, and again Frazer Beckett finished off.

During the break Coopers had been told they would have to change their game plan if they were going to keep Sudbury in check. They kept the ball tight and slowed the game down to deny Sudbury possession.

With a 38-point lead, Sudbury seemed to just go through the motions for the next 20 minutes as the home side played the game just in the Sudbury half.

Sudbury were jolted back into action when Moul scored for Coopers from a period of pressure on the line and a quick pass to find the gap, Morgan converting.

But Sudbury replied immediately, running straight back down the wing for Frazer Beckett’s third try with half an hour left.

Sudbury finished with a flurry as the backs once again combined to put Austin Beckett through to score wide on the right for a well-deserved win.

Sudbury have no game on Saturday. There are no Division Two North East fixtures scheduled.

They are next in action on Saturday, October 21, when Norwich are the visitors to Whittome Field.

n Sudbury Talbots’ home Greene King Eastern Counties League Division One South match against Brightlingsea on Saturday was called off with the visitors unable to raise a team.

The Talbots visit Colchester III on Saturday.

n Sudbury Tigers had to call off their Division Two South visit to Harwich and Dovercourt 11.

n Hadleigh I were also without a game in Division One South on Saturday, visitors Ipswich II being unable to raise a team. Hadleigh are home to Ipswich YM this weekend.

n Hadleigh Falcons enjoyed a 32-19 Division Two South win at Colchester IV. The Falcons visit Harwich and Dovercourt II on Saturday.