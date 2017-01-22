Alice’s outstanding 2016 recognised with awards

Newton Green’s Alice Barlow brought down the curtain on her outstanding season by picking up the two leading awards at the annual meeting of Suffolk Ladies’ County Golf Association.

The teenager won the Joy Winn Salver for the lowest scratch scores during the season, and the Nigel Birrell Trophy awarded by the county captain to the most outstanding golfer of the year.

Barlow, who is in her final year at Thomas Gainsborough School in Great Cornard, also received her county colours.

On finishing school, the 18-year-old has plans to concentrate on playing in leading women’s amateur events across the country.

In a remarkable 2016 she has won all the leading Suffolk ladies’ trophies, as well as being the first winner of the national junior Champion of Champions’ trophy, and finished seventh in the Telegraph BMW junior championships in Portugal.

Also at the Suffolk presentation,Newton’s Eloise Aldous, now playing as a driving range professional, was confirmed as the coming year’s organiser of Suffolk girls’ junior golf.

