A stunning win for the fourth team

EAST MEN’S HOCKEY LEAGUE

Division SIX NORTH EAST

Sudbury IV 5 Felixstowe III 1

Sudbury Men’s IV’s broke for the winter break on the back of a stunning winning scoreline over the league leaders.

After losing 7-1 to the same side earlier in the campaign, mainly due to having no goalkeeper, Sudbury turned the tables on their opponents this time around with a mix of youth and experience making up their XI.

Charlie Wright played his second match of the season and was a constant thorn in the side of the opposition with his pace and movement down the right flank, while Dan McGuiness, available again, made some fine saves.

The match also saw Simon Cardy return at left-back for his first game for some 18 months and he also put in a standout display, while the side was also notable for the inclusion of 13-year-old Nick Holloway.

Jonny Amos was named Man of the Match for the havoc he caused Felixstowe from out wide with the side to side play hugely frustrating the visitors.

Sudbury controlled from the start and took an early lead through Bill Wickham 15 minutes in before Felixstowe got one back to level at half-time.

Three minutes into the second half Sudbury restored their lead through Charlie Wright.

Things only got better for the hosts from then on as captain Ward then got two and Wright another for 5-1, moving Sudbury up to seventh ahead of their return to action on January 14.